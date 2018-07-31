US firm wins DOT PR contract

The Department of Tourism has chosen a U.S firm to be one of its agencies of record for Creative and Advertising.

According to a DOT release on Monday (30 July.) The successful firm, The Richards Group, will join Coyne PR, the DOT’s incumbent agency, which remains Cayman’s U.S. Public Relations agency of record.

The Richards Group is based in Dallas, Texas and has worked with firms such as The Home Depot and Fiat USA, a DOT media statement said.

Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris said these partners were chosen to help continued growth in arrivals and awareness in US business and leisure markets.

Cayman 27 requested the cost of the new contract, however, we are yet to receive that information.

