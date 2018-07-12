US school shooting survivor visits Cayman

The 17-year-old survivor of one of the deadliest school shootings in US history told members told members of a local Seventh Day Adventist Church she survived the experience through her faith. She was among the victims of the shooting that happened at the Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day.

Samantha Grady, who was invited to the Cayman Islands by the Savannah Adventist church told a packed audience that she knew she wasn’t going to die last Friday.

Ms. Grady said throughout her ordeal, instead of praying for God to save her life, she said she let him decide what her fate would be.

“In an event like this, you pray for God to help you, but I didn’t do this. After I prayed, I was like, this is a strange prayer. I prayed to God, I’m your hands, you got this, you know what you’re doing,” said Ms. Grady.

Ms. Grady survived the event by crouching in a corner with several other students, while the gunman shot through the window of the classroom they were in.

She was wounded, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

She made several appearances across Cayman over the weekend and left on Monday (9 July.)

The school shooter, Nicholas Cruz, is to go on trial next week.

