Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News Politics

Vehicle amnesty coming, aim to rid Cayman of derelict cars

July 16, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Those of you who owe for out-of-date car coupons may soon have some reprieve.
Government is set to introduce a vehicle licensing amnesty.
Councilor Austin Harris said the aim is to reduce the financial burden on those with years of backdated fees and control the number of abandoned vehicles.
He explained that the amnesty is a gesture of debt forgiveness on Government’s part to allow vehicle owners to close off existing licenses, make their vehicles roadworthy and apply for a new license.
Mr. Harris said Government will also waive the $25  application fee for vehicle owners who participate in the amnesty and update their license. He said Government is not worried about the money they may be losing out on.

“If members of the public are prepared to obviously a) willing to take advantage, but also going forward b) do a better job of staying on top of their vehicle registration. So we believe we will make it up in the future, but for the present moment there is a need and the Government can make the sacrifice to improve the lives of some people and we are prepared to do that,” Mr. Harris said.
The amnesty is expected to start later this month.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: