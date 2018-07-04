Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Wanted man arrested

July 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A man accused of threatening immigration officers with a machete finds himself in custody.
Law enforcement leaders arrested Fabian “Jason” Hubert Williams on Sunday (1 July) in the Seven-Mile Beach area.
They had been searching for the 43-year-old Jamaican national who they say threatened and ran from immigration officers last Monday (25 June) after they questioned his authority to remain in the country. Mr. Williams remains in police custody.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

