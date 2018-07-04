Wanted man arrested

A man accused of threatening immigration officers with a machete finds himself in custody.

Law enforcement leaders arrested Fabian “Jason” Hubert Williams on Sunday (1 July) in the Seven-Mile Beach area.

They had been searching for the 43-year-old Jamaican national who they say threatened and ran from immigration officers last Monday (25 June) after they questioned his authority to remain in the country. Mr. Williams remains in police custody.

