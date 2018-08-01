Weather July 31 – August 1

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system currently over eastern Cuba moves west over the Northwest Caribbean; also a tropical wave will move into the Cayman area by Thursdaymorning which may support additional showers. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be easterly 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be easterly 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 5:15 p.m. High 11:47 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 6:34 a.m. High 12:21p.m. Low 6:03 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:00 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Thursday evening is for a similar weather.

