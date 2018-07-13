Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
‘Welcome to Windsor Park’ sign proposed to boost neighborhood identity

July 12, 2018
Joe Avary
One Windsor Park resident hopes to help beautify the neighborhood while promoting a sense of identity.

Noel Cayasso-Smith told Cayman 27 he wants to install a ‘welcome to Windsor Park’ sign on a piece of land near the intersection of Smith Road and Anthony Drive.

He said a sign can help boost a sense of community.

“So when you drive into Windsor Park, you will see that on your first entry, because we need to take pride in our community, and in Windsor Park is a great community to live in, so we’re going to try our best to try and see if we can beautify it the best way we can,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

In addition to the welcome sign, he said he also envisions some landscaping, including a few new trees and some grass.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

