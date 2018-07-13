‘Welcome to Windsor Park’ sign proposed to boost neighborhood identity

One Windsor Park resident hopes to help beautify the neighborhood while promoting a sense of identity.

Noel Cayasso-Smith told Cayman 27 he wants to install a ‘welcome to Windsor Park’ sign on a piece of land near the intersection of Smith Road and Anthony Drive.

He said a sign can help boost a sense of community.

“So when you drive into Windsor Park, you will see that on your first entry, because we need to take pride in our community, and in Windsor Park is a great community to live in, so we’re going to try our best to try and see if we can beautify it the best way we can,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

In addition to the welcome sign, he said he also envisions some landscaping, including a few new trees and some grass.

