Business Culture News

We’re number two! Grand Cayman makes cost of living list

July 12, 2018
Joe Avary
Finally there is some validation for those of us who feel the pinch of high prices here, there, and everywhere.

Grand Cayman’s high cost of living is now ranked number two in a new survey.

According to the online cost of living calculator Expatistan, Grand Cayman ranked second behind Hamilton, Bermuda in a survey of more than 300 cities.

Geneva, Switzerland, Zurich, Switzerland, Reykjavik, Iceland, San Francisco, California, Walnut Creek, California, New York City, London, and Oslo, Norway round out the top 10.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

