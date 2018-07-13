We’re number two! Grand Cayman makes cost of living list

Finally there is some validation for those of us who feel the pinch of high prices here, there, and everywhere.

Grand Cayman’s high cost of living is now ranked number two in a new survey.

According to the online cost of living calculator Expatistan, Grand Cayman ranked second behind Hamilton, Bermuda in a survey of more than 300 cities.

Geneva, Switzerland, Zurich, Switzerland, Reykjavik, Iceland, San Francisco, California, Walnut Creek, California, New York City, London, and Oslo, Norway round out the top 10.

