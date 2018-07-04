West Bay home fire leaves almost a dozen homeless

A house fire in West Bay today (3 July) leaves nearly a dozen people homeless. Police this afternoon had Northwest Point Road, blocked off to traffic as firefighters battled the fire. Dwene Ebanks said he can’t believe the home is gone, he also adds that he co-owns the home on Northwest Point Road, now gutted following Tuesday’s fire. He said some of the 11 people residing in the house were family. They now have no place to go.

Emergency crews worked to put out the blaze. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a fierce fire with the entire structure fully engulfed. Crews fought the flames using breathing apparatus and three powerful jets. The entire structure was severely damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. While it’s not clear yet how the fire started, Mr. Ebanks said he’s grateful for the assistance. Cayman Islands Fire Department said that the fire is still under investigation. The residents who were staying at the home which was burnt down needs your help.

If you’re able to assist, please contact Mr. Dwene Ebanks via phone call or WhatsApp at +1 (345) 325-0988.

