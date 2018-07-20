Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Business Culture News

West Bay Public Beach vendors enjoy one of ‘busiest days in memory’

July 19, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Visitors were out in droves Thursday morning (19 July) at West Bay Public Beach, making it one of the busiest days in memory for beach-based vendors.

An estimated 90 to 100 visitors enjoyed the sunshine while relaxing in beach chairs or splashing in the crystal blue surf. The busloads of visitors, many on tours affiliated with Cayman Turtle Centre, made for a busy day for a coconut vendor.

“Today was like the whole shebang,” said coconut salesman Abraham Oakley. “I saw something like a hundred people today, it’s like the most busiest day on the West Bay Public Beach. I sell coconuts and all of my coconuts are almost gone, so I am two thumbs up about that.”

Mr. Oakley told Cayman 27 the uptick in visitors at West Bay Public Beach has not only been good news for coconut sales, but has also helped improve the overall energy at the beach.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: