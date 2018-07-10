Windsor Park creating list of vulnerable residents for hurricane season

The Windsor Park community is putting plans in place to look after some of its most vulnerable residents before and after a storm.

Windsor Park community leaders are teaming up with MLAs Barbara Connolly and David Wight, to gather names and addresses of elderly or disabled Windsor Park residents for a hurricane season database.

“With having this data in place, before a hurricane we can all reach out to the elderly, to see if they need assistance boarding up their homes, if they are stocked up on food, with their medical conditions are like, and then even after the hurricane we can also send people out to look in on them to make sure they are OK, and in case of emergency we can then forward this message onto the emergency teams that would reach them,” said Noel Cayasso-Smith who is spearheading this effort.

As Windsor Park is a large and diverse geographical area, Mr. Cayasso-Smith said he is counting on his fellow Windsor Parkers to help reach as many vulnerable residents as possible.

If you’re interested in helping you can call 526-1001.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

