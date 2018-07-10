Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Windsor Park creating list of vulnerable residents for hurricane season

July 9, 2018
Joe Avary
The Windsor Park community is putting plans in place to look after some of its most vulnerable residents before and after a storm.

Windsor Park community leaders are teaming up with MLAs Barbara Connolly and David Wight, to gather names and addresses of elderly or disabled Windsor Park residents for a hurricane season database.

“With having this data in place, before a hurricane we can all reach out to the elderly, to see if they need assistance boarding up their homes, if they are stocked up on food, with their medical conditions are like, and then even after the hurricane we can also send people out to look in on them to make sure they are OK, and in case of emergency we can then forward this message onto the emergency teams that would reach them,” said Noel Cayasso-Smith who is spearheading this effort.

As Windsor Park is a large and diverse geographical area, Mr. Cayasso-Smith said he is counting on his fellow Windsor Parkers to help reach as many vulnerable residents as possible.

If you’re interested in helping you can call 526-1001.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

