WORC taking shape as the transfer of powers begins

The official transfer of powers from the Chief Immigration Officer to the Director of the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) department is set to begin soon.

And Human Resources councilor Austin Harris says he expects the new department to be up and fully functional July next year, a soft opening is planned for January.

Mr. Harris said more legislative changes are coming to address Caymanian unemployment and he assured those changes will be fair.

“Companies need resources. They need human capital, in many cases they need it quick. So we want to be able to provide a balanced framework where we allow the continuity of business, the expansion of business, but also encouraging them to not only employ more Caymanians but also to create more broader employment for the Cayman Islands, in general, which benefit everyone,” said Mr. Harris.

He added the aim is to get Caymanian unemployment down to zero at the end of current government’s term.

