Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News Politics

WORC taking shape as the transfer of powers begins

July 18, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The official transfer of powers from the Chief Immigration Officer to the Director of the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) department is set to begin soon.
And Human Resources councilor Austin Harris says he expects the new department to be up and fully functional July next year, a soft opening is planned for January.
Mr. Harris said more legislative changes are coming to address Caymanian unemployment and he assured those changes will be fair.
“Companies need resources. They need human capital, in many cases they need it quick. So we want to be able to provide a balanced framework where we allow the continuity of business, the expansion of business, but also encouraging them to not only employ more Caymanians but also to create more broader employment for the Cayman Islands, in general, which benefit everyone,” said Mr. Harris.
He added the aim is to get Caymanian unemployment down to zero at the end of current government’s term.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: