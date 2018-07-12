Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Young Caymanians eligible for new Bob Soto memorial scholarship

July 11, 2018
Joe Avary
Bob Soto’s passion was sharing the underwater magic with the world. He trained a lot of Caymanian young men who worked with him and carried on to open their own dive operations.

This memorial is to honour his love of the sport and it would be fitting to award a scholarship to a deserving young Caymanian, who shares the same passion to further their scuba training.

Several requirements: a scuba certification as the scholarship is to go on to instructors training, an essay required as to your interest in scuba diving, your future goals, and what your hope to contribute for the future.

Applications for the scholarship is available at Red Sail Sports. More information can be found at the following email addresses.

info@redsailcayman.com
suzysoto@candw.ky

The award is to be presented at the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, Sept 14th, 2018 at the Marriott Hotel.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

