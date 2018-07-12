Young Caymanians eligible for new Bob Soto memorial scholarship

Bob Soto’s passion was sharing the underwater magic with the world. He trained a lot of Caymanian young men who worked with him and carried on to open their own dive operations.

This memorial is to honour his love of the sport and it would be fitting to award a scholarship to a deserving young Caymanian, who shares the same passion to further their scuba training.

Several requirements: a scuba certification as the scholarship is to go on to instructors training, an essay required as to your interest in scuba diving, your future goals, and what your hope to contribute for the future.

Applications for the scholarship is available at Red Sail Sports. More information can be found at the following email addresses.

info@redsailcayman.com

suzysoto@candw.ky

The award is to be presented at the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, Sept 14th, 2018 at the Marriott Hotel.

