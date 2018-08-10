10-Storey, $177 million WBR development approved

The Central Planning Authority Wednesday (8 August) approved a $177.5 million condominium complex set to be built on one of the last remaining undeveloped stretches of the Seven Mile Beach corridor.

Watermark Development is set to build the development near Public Beach. It will span both the seaside and inland side of West Bay Road. It will be developed between the Harbour Heights and Avalon complexes.

The seaside part of the development will stretch 10 stories and feature 54 apartments, 12 swimming pools, a generator and signage, according to CPA documents available online.

The inland development will include a restaurant, spa, fitness center, as well as 19 guest suites. It will be three stories tall.

A pedestrian bridge will connect the two buildings over West Bay Road.

Residents in nearby condo complexes were very outspoken when the CPA considered an application earlier this year for The Grove development on the inland side of West Bay Road.

However, according to the a CPA spokesperson, there were no objectors to this project.

The agenda also outlines several concerns from government agencies, but the CPA spokesperson said all concerns were addressed and the development is a go.

It’s unclear when construction will start on the project. Cayman 27 reached out to the developers several times Wednesday (8 August) for more details but is yet to hear back.

