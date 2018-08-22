22 new Prisons recruits graduate

The ranks of the Prisons Service increase by 22.

Tuesday night (14 August) the 22 new recruits were celebrated at a graduation ceremony was held at the Westin. Prison officials said the 2018 class is the largest class recorded for the Prison Service and top graduate Rudolph Fitzgerald-Rambaran said he’s pleased with all the recruits. He assured they are ready for the task at hand.

“I just want to say to my colleagues to just stay focus, get the persons (Prisoners) rehabilitated, get them to do programs because we are a good bunch and we know that we can make the difference and I know my colleagues, we have been together for over twelve weeks so I know that they can do the job,” said Mr. Fitzgerald-Rambaran.

Back in May the 18 men and four women began their 12 weeks of intensive training.

