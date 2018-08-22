Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Culture Environment News

22 new Prisons recruits graduate

August 15, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The ranks of the Prisons Service increase by 22.

Tuesday night (14 August) the 22 new recruits were celebrated at a graduation ceremony was held at the Westin. Prison officials said the 2018 class is the largest class recorded for the Prison Service and top graduate Rudolph Fitzgerald-Rambaran said he’s pleased with all the recruits. He assured they are ready for the task at hand.

“I just want to say to my colleagues to just stay focus, get the persons (Prisoners) rehabilitated, get them to do programs because we are a good bunch and we know that we can make the difference and I know my colleagues, we have been together for over twelve weeks so I know that they can do the job,” said Mr. Fitzgerald-Rambaran.

Back in May the 18 men and four women began their 12 weeks of intensive training.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: