4th Port employee fired, interim Director declines to say why

A fourth Port Authority employee is sent home Monday (27 August.) This latest termination was confirmed by interim Director Joseph Woods in a media statement.

It follows three other terminations at the Authority in the last two weeks. In his statement, Mr. Woods said the terminations were in line with a “standard clause permitting termination without cause upon the giving of a certain notice period.”

As for the reasons, he said, “The Port Authority is not prepared to discuss staffing issues in public and will not be drawn into a public debate over it. In the interests of efficiency, the Port Authority has had to restructure its resources to meet its challenges and to provide the necessary services to meet customer expectations.” George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan has been raising questions about the operations at the Authority he joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Dr. Taylor Burrowes Monday evening (27 August) to discuss this latest development.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

