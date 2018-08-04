Tomlinson Furniture
4th Port employee fired, interim Director declines to say why

August 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A fourth Port Authority employee is sent home Monday (27 August.) This latest termination was confirmed by interim Director Joseph Woods in a media statement.
It follows three other terminations at the Authority in the last two weeks. In his statement, Mr. Woods said the terminations were in line with a “standard clause permitting termination without cause upon the giving of a certain notice period.”
As for the reasons, he said, “The Port Authority is not prepared to discuss staffing issues in public and will not be drawn into a public debate over it. In the interests of efficiency, the Port Authority has had to restructure its resources to meet its challenges and to provide the necessary services to meet customer expectations.” George Town Central MLA  Kenneth Bryan has been raising questions about the operations at the Authority he joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Dr. Taylor Burrowes Monday evening (27 August) to discuss this latest development.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

