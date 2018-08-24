Safety is key in the new school year

Today was orientation day for Cayman’s Government primary schools and with all schools back in the swing, as of next week, police is reminding the public to be cautious when driving near schools and school buses. Sargent Alain Belanger said if you don’t follow the traffic laws within the school zone you’ll find yourself paying twice as much.

“All school zone has signage it’s 15 miles per hour in a school zone, be aware that its double the fine so instead of it being twenty dollars per mile it is forty dollars for every mile over the speed limit.” Said Sargent Belanger

Sargent Belanger said people driving behind school buses must be mindful.

“A lot of times people follow school buses, if you do follow buses give them room cause when they stop and open there stop sign on the side if your too close you won’t see it and it’s against the law to overtake a school bus when its dropping students off.” Said Sargent Belanger

George Town primary school principal Sharon Campbell-Danvers said it’s extra important to keep Cayman’s children safe.

“We want the community to understand that our children are the future and we need to protect them.” Said principal Campbell-Danvers

She said the schools themselves are taking on the responsibility of teaching children how to be cautious on pedestrians as well.

“We are also teaching our children to walk in line and to follow rules and follow procedures.” Said principal Campbell-Danvers

Police media officer Jodi-ann Powery said if you are not a fan of school traffic in the mornings, its best you wake up earlier.

“Is it that you need to get to work by eight 8 O’clock and your children need to get to school before that, then you may want to leave out at least 45 mins to an hour before.”

If you are near schools, they ask you to stay alert and keep everyone safe. The fine for speeding in a school zone is 40-dollars for each mile per hour over the speed limit.

