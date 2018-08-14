Athletics: Brown happy with 7th overall in first Senior Championships at NACAC

18-year old Rasheem Brown finished 7th overall Saturday (11 August) in the finals of the Men’s 110m hurdles at the North American Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) in Toronto, Ontario.

After finishing 5th in Heat 1 Friday (10 August) with a time of 14.42s, Brown followed that up with an identical time in the men’s finale. Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment took gold (13.28) while American Aleec Harris took silver (13.49) with Bajan Shane Brathwaite winning bronze (13.52).

The Prospect native said he was pleased with he made it as far as he did among stiff competition.

“I am happy I made my first senior finals as a junior athlete. It shows me how much potential I have coming with the World Championships coming next year.”

Brown will return to Cayman next for April’s 2019 CARIFTA Games. He will first hit the clay of the Collegiate ranks for Tennessee’s Milligan College. Brown says he’s set high hopes for himself in his freshman year.

“I hope to win some indoor and outdoor championships for my school, while balancing preparations for the CARIFTA Games. I will come back strong, and stay focused, keeping my mind on my three D’s: determination, dedication and discipline.”

View all the results from the NACAC Championships here.

