Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Athletics: Brown heads to Toronto for NACAC Senior Championships

August 8, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown will be the Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s (CIAA) only representative for the 2018 North American Central American and Caribbean Senior Championships 10th-12th August at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.

Brown, 18, will run the Men’s 110-metre hurdles Friday (10 August.) The 2017 CARIFTA silver medalist is looking to rebound after a fifth place finish at the Central American and Caribbean Games that saw him struggle to clear the first hurdle. Brown also struggled with the initial hurdle at the IAAF Under-20 World Championships.

“I’ve reflected on how I can approach the first hurdle, and if I can get that done, I will be prepared. At the Games, I wasn’t prepared, but I was ready. Coming up to this competition, I am more focused to run faster.”

This will be Brown’s final international race representing Cayman in 2018 as he will return to Tennessee’s Milligan College as a redshirt freshman. The hurdler will next compete internationally at April’s CARIFTA Games as Cayman plays host.

“My goal is to stay focused and finish the race safely, hopefully get a PB, run sub-14 seconds, go back to school, get ready for school.”

A number of Cayman’s collegiate athletes declined to compete, opting for an early return to school. Cayman’s fastest man, Kemar Hyman, was unable to participate due to the processing of his green card, preventing him from travelling outside of the United States.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: