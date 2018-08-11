Athletics: Hurdler Brown advances to finals at NACAC

Prior to the North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships 18-year old Rasheem Brown said his goal was to run a clean race in the men’s 110m hurdles.
In Friday (10 August) night’s semifinals, he did just that.
Running in Heat 1 among veteran hurdlers such as hometown Olympian and eventual heat winner, Canadian Jonathan Cabral (13.43s), ‘The Rocket’ finished fifth overall with a time of 14.42 seconds.
Brown’s time was good for the eighth overall, earning him the final qualifying spot in Saturday’s finale at 5:05pm EST.
“I was extremely focus going into the semi finals hoping to make to the finals, which I did. I hurdled clean through out the entire race. I didn’t achieve a personal best in the semi finals, but I’m looking forward to go sub-14 seconds in the finals on Saturday evening by hurdling clean, being aggressive and smooth.”
