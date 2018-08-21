Attempted robbery at WB bakery, male suspect sought

Police are searching for a male suspect after an attempted robbery at a West Bay bakery on Sunday (19 August.)

Police said the suspect entered the Mount Pleasant Road bakery, threatened the cashier with a knife and demanded money. After being told there was no money the man took off running towards the back of the bakery. The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m.

The man is described as tall, with light brown skin. He was dressed in long blue jeans and a white shirt. He also had a white cloth over his face.

Police said no one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay police station at 949-3999 or the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

