Attempted robbery at WB bakery, male suspect sought

August 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are searching for a male suspect after an attempted robbery at a West Bay bakery on Sunday (19 August.)
Police said the suspect entered the Mount Pleasant Road bakery, threatened the cashier with a knife and demanded money. After being told there was no money the man took off running towards the back of the bakery. The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m.
The man is described as tall, with light brown skin. He was dressed in long blue jeans and a white shirt. He also had a white cloth over his face.
Police said no one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call West Bay police station at 949-3999 or the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

