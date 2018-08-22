Beach patrols begin: Additional officers for SMB Public Beach

The RCIPS is devoting extra man power to the Seven Mile public beach. Police spokesperson, Jacqueline Carpenter, confirmed that two extra officers will be placed on Beat 10, which includes the beach.

This, after talks with the Tourism Association and the Director of Tourism and a summer of beach thefts.

“I’m glad to see that somebody has finally been listening to what we’ve been saying,” said John Jefferson, a vendor at the beach, “This is a tourist destination and a tourist location and the police should be here to make sure people are safe.”

On Tuesday (21 August) Cayman 27 headed there following a tip-off about a dispute among two vendors and spotted officers on patrol.

They were a welcome sight for another vendor who told us she was glad they were walking the beach because she felt safe.

New York visitor Patty Roopnarine was also happy with the added police presence.

“Yes. There are lots of people around. Nobody bothering you. It’s quiet. Peaceful,” she said.

While Ms. Carpenter could not confirm whether the officers we saw at the beach were part of the new initiative, she did the two new officers would be on the beat from next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

