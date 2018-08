Adrian Phillips-Hernaez, Ethan Cronier and Joe Allom-Perez recently finished 23rd in overall points out of 161 teams at the FIRST Global International Robotics Challenge.

Mr. Cronier and Mr. Allom-Perez on Tuesday (28 August) joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to talk about the competition and what it means for them.

