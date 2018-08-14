Bodden Town man charged with assaulting police

A 32-year-old Bodden Town man appeared in court on Monday (13 August) after being charged with driving under the influence and assaulting a police officer.

Police said Omar Antonio Pineda Banegas, kicked an officer during a traffic stop on Saturday (11 August) morning on Boatswain Bay Road.

He has been charged with taking a conveyance without consent, driving without a license, driving while over the prescribed limit, assaulting a police officer and careless driving.

Mr. Pineda-Banegas was granted bail and is expected to re-appear in court on Tuesday (14 August.)

