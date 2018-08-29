Tomlinson Furniture
Boot sale raises cash for Walk For The Cure

August 28, 2018
Kevin Morales
We’ve all got some extra junk laying around the house that we need to get rid of. Earlier this month, 34 vendors did just that all in the name of supporting the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

It was a boot sale fundraiser ahead of the seventh-annual Walk For The Cure event.

Hundreds came out to find that special something and the sale raised more than US $1,300. Any unsold items that vendors did not want to take home were donated to the Red Cross Thrift Shop.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

