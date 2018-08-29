Boot sale raises cash for Walk For The Cure

We’ve all got some extra junk laying around the house that we need to get rid of. Earlier this month, 34 vendors did just that all in the name of supporting the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

It was a boot sale fundraiser ahead of the seventh-annual Walk For The Cure event.

Hundreds came out to find that special something and the sale raised more than US $1,300. Any unsold items that vendors did not want to take home were donated to the Red Cross Thrift Shop.

