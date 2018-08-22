Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Breaking: 2 hurt in Bodden Town crash, road blocked

August 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two people have been injured in a crash in Bodden Town.
Police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of the crash which occurred near Spice Drive along Shamrock Road.
According to the RCIPS details are limited, but they say the collision occurred just after 9 p.m.
Cayman 27 understands Fire Services had to use the jaws of life to free the occupants in the crash.
They say a man and woman were injured, they were taken to hospital.
The road way is partially blocked and police are asking motorists to use Anton Bodden Drive or alternative routes if possible.
Cayman 27 is following this developing story and will have more as details come to hand so do check back for updates. Tune in Wednesday (22 August) for our 6 p.m. newscast for the full story.
