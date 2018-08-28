BREAKING: 2 injured after stabbing at landfill

Two men are nursing stab wounds this afternoon (28 August) after a violent incident at the George Town landfill.

A 911 spokesperson described the situation as a stabbing. Two males were involved in the incident but they do not appear to have any life-threatening injuries, according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. and officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.

EMS is on scene treating one of the men while the other has been transported to the hospital for treatment, according to an RCIPS statement.

Cayman 27 news crews were on the scene and saw police and an ambulance pulling away from the landfill.

We will continue to update this developing story as details come to hand.

