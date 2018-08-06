Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

UPDATE: East-West Arterial lane reopens following crash

August 6, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The East-West Arterial eastbound lane is now reopen following a car crash earlier Monday (6 August) that closed the lane. 

[ORIGINAL POST] 

Police close the eastbound lane of the East-West Arterial near Spotts Breeze Way Monday evening (6 August) after a motor vehicle crash. 

There are no serious injuries reported at this time, according to police. 

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved. Police did not provide any additional details in a release issued just after 5 p.m. Monday (6 August). 

Motorists heading east are urged to take an alternative route to Savannah and Newlands.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: