BREAKING: Emergency landing at ORIA

A helicopter with five people on board made an emergency landing Thursday (30 August) afternoon at Owen Roberts International Airport.

There were no confirmed injuries, according to a Cayman Islands Fire Services spokesperson.

The helicopter landed safely, according to a Cayman Islands Airports Authority spokesperson.

It was a civilian helicopter that encountered mechanical issues while in the air, according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

Fire Service was on site as a precaution. The runway closed temporarily while Airport Operations conducted a runway inspection, the CIAA spokesperson said.

The ORIA runway is now fully operational.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.

