Crime News

Breaking: House fire in Prospect

August 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Fire officials are currently on the scene of a house fire in Prospect.

Details are limited at the moment, but eyewitnesses tell Cayman 27’s news crew on the scene that the fire started earlier this evening around 8 p.m. at a house on Almond Drive off Marina Drive.

Cayman 27 understands nine people were in the house when the blaze started.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze and investigations are continuing.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our full newscast at 6p.m. Wednesday for the full story.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

