BREAKING: Senior immigration officer Wong found guilty of 2 charges stemming from 2013 crash

August 22, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Assistant Chief Immigration Officer Garfield “Gary” Wong on Wednesday (22 August) was found guilty of two traffic offences stemming from a 2013 motor vehicle collision. 

Mr. Wong was found guilty of careless driving and leaving the scene. He was found not guilty of driving under the influence. 

The court set Mr. Wong’s sentencing for 18 September. 

Mr. Wong has remained at work during the time his case was before the courts pending the outcome. The Ministry in the past has said he was not put on required leave because the charges against him were traffic offences. 

An email to Government Information Services seeking clarity on what — if any — punitive measures would be taken has not yet been answered. 

 

