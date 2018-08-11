Tomlinson Furniture
British Parliament UK/OT inquiry welcomed, but Bush says it should be fair

August 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman should have an input in the UK parliamentary inquiry into the future of  UK Overseas Territories relationship. So said House Speaker McKeeva Bush.
Last week the UK parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee announced the inquiry saying it will consider; The resilience of the territories, how effectively the Foreign and Commonwealth Office manages its responsibilities towards them, and how it envisages their future. Mr. Bush said such an inquiry is overdue.

“I welcome this, what I would like to see is a balance in that committee with people that understands Cayman and hopefully that we here and the overseas territories will have a say in that committee,” said Mr. Bush.
According to the UK Foreign Affairs Committee, the inquiry was called after concerns over the impact of Brexit and the divergence between the UK and some of the territories on issues like civil rights and financial transparency were raised.

