Bush defends Brac LA sitting

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush today (01 August) dismissed social media criticism about the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly heading to Cayman Brac.

Mr. Bush said having the LA sit in the Brac is nothing new, in fact, he said it is long overdue.

He said the sitting, which is planned for the first week in September, holds special significance since it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first LA meeting on that sister island.

“I do not see where this is wrong. I do not see where this is a waste of money because we are not being extravagant. Everything that we will use is there, except for the mace. Everything else will be there. I consider that it is part of education, it is a part of making the Brac feel more part of Cayman,” Mr. Bush said.

He said a number of key bills will be debated in the Brac LA sitting. Among the bills heading there, further changes to the Immigration Law. He said the full cost of the sitting is still being worked on.

