Bush “not convinced” port project referendum needed

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush says he’s not convinced a referendum is needed to allow the public to have its say on the proposed cruise berthing project.

The opposition last week called for a referendum while questioning the transparency surrounding the project.

Appearing Tuesday (21 August) on Cayman Crosstalk, Mr. Bush says he would need to be convinced that a referendum is needed partly because the project has been planned all along by the progressives-led government.

“The People’s Progressives movement had campaigned on it,” Mr. Bush said. “To go and do a referendum — I would have to see a real basis that would convince me to do that.

Mr. Bush says he supports continued development in Cayman, but only if it’s sustainable.

“Every day, every week there’s one in Switzerland and they’ve got all kind of problems that come out of those referendums because they say they’ve got a majority. I am not convinced that a referendum is needed.”

