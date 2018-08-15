Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman called in US Education Secretary tax scandal

August 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands is featured in the latest tax avoidance scandal to hit US President Donald Trump’s team.
US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has come under fire for the registration of one of her family’s multi-million dollar yachts.
The $40 million vessel “Seaquest” is registered in Cayman and flies the Cayman flag. A Newsweek article alleges by registering the vessel here Ms. DeVos avoided paying millions in US taxes for the purchase of the vessel.
We reached out to the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry for comment. We have not received a response.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

