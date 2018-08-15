Cayman called in US Education Secretary tax scandal

The Cayman Islands is featured in the latest tax avoidance scandal to hit US President Donald Trump’s team.

US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has come under fire for the registration of one of her family’s multi-million dollar yachts.

The $40 million vessel “Seaquest” is registered in Cayman and flies the Cayman flag. A Newsweek article alleges by registering the vessel here Ms. DeVos avoided paying millions in US taxes for the purchase of the vessel.

We reached out to the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry for comment. We have not received a response.

