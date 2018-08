Today on Crosstalk host, Woody DaCosta interviews Shadden McLaughlin from CIBC to discuss their Boot/Trunk Sale for Charity.

Also MLA Kenneth Bryan will be speaking on

**Port Authority’s dismissal of employee John Kelly arrested on suspicion of importation Drugs but released with no formal charge.

**NICE work Programme

**Cruise Industry

**Cost of Living

**Minimum Wage

OPEN MIC

*Cayman Brac’s economy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print