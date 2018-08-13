Cayman CrossTalk August 13 2018

On Cayman CrossTalk’s Medical Monday, host Woody DaCosta is joined by Dr. Ravi Kishore, Chief Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist at Health City Cayman Islands and Christina Trumbach, Marketing & Communication Manager, Health City Cayman Islands.

Dr. Ravi discusses the range of cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology services available at Health City and also his department’s presentations at the recent Caribbean Cardiac Society Conference in St. Lucia last month.

Here is a link to Dr. Ravi’s bio on the Health City website:

https://www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/service/dr-ravi-kishore/

Here is a link to information on Cardiology services at Health City:

https://www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/clinical/medical/cardiology/

