Cayman host Lions Club First Cabinet meeting

Cayman plays host to the Lions Club first cabinet meeting last night at the Margaritaville Hotel. The gathering saw members from seven countries around the region turn up. Cayman Lions Club president Stephen Best said while these meetings are fun they also serve as a way for members to make decisions for the public moving forward.

“This is a yearly event and we come together to disgust issues, put plans in place to make this organization a better one to serve the community because that’s what we are about, serving the community on a worldwide basis.” Said Mr. Best

The Lions Club will have another Cabinet meeting tonight (August 24) at the Pedro St. James.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

