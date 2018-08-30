Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Now

Cayman Now: CDS presents The Diary of Anne Frank

August 30, 2018
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Kirsty O’Sullivan, Cayman Drama Society Education and Operations Officer and Jasmine Line, lead actor from their upcoming play, The Diary of Anne Frank.   

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: