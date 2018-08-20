Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Sheree Ebanks, CEO and Vanessa Hansen, Head of Operations and Communications at Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants to talk about the anti-money laundering task that they have been assigned.
Cayman Now: CIIPA
August 20, 2018
