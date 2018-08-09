Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Ms Maria Zigapan from ESO and Hon. Roy McTaggart, Finance and Economic Devision Minister to talk about the most recent Economic Statistics Report.
Cayman Now: Reports on Cayman’s Economy
August 9, 2018
1 Min Read
