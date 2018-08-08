Cayman robotics team heads off to compete in First Global challenge

The Cayman Islands robotics team heads off to compete in the First Global challenge, an Olympics-styled robotics contest. But for the boys participating in it, it’s more than a contest, it’s taking what they’ve learned in the classroom and bringing it to life. Those three students are Adrian Phillips, Joe Allom-Perez and Ethan Cronier, together they will represent Cayman in Mexico City.

“We choose three students that we felt had complementary skills and would work well as a team. The opportunity for kids to get involved in something at an international level is a really an important one and we are so excited to bring this program to the Cayman Islands,” said Glenda McTaggart, Dart Learning and Development Manager.

Mr. Cronier said he plans to study mechanical engineering and he believes robotics will be a game changer in the near future. He also stated the boys used everyday equipment for their robot inspiration.

“Well, I want to be a part of this team cause I’m really interested in robotics and the potential they have to solve problems for the world, so I was inspired for this idea base on a cherrypicker that works on the electrical lines because they have that arm motion.”

St. Ignatius Physics teacher and team coach Von Ryan-Abrantes said the competition can lead to great things for Cayman.

“Most importantly I think the main purpose of the competition as well from the organizer itself, is to not only compete or focus on the winning but also to build good relationships with other countries,” he said.

The team will be heading off to compete on the 13 August. They say they hope all of the hard work they put in to make the robot come to life will help them bring home the trophy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

