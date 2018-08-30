Cayman’s generous donations ensures students are well equipped for new school year

In the weeks leading up to the start of the new school year, there’ve been many school supply donations in the community and it’s safe to say, students who benefitted from the donations will be going to school well equipped this year. Organisers behind the Stuff the Bus project said this year’s drive proved that residents are looking out for one another.

“This year was absolutely fantastic we raise close to 13,000 school supplies which is a tremendous display of how much Cayman cares about the people who are less fortunate and people who are in need,” said Jason Howard, one of the Stuff the Bus organisers.

Stuff the Bus was one of several charity events giving kids extra help for the new school year, also adding to the mix was feed the future who teamed up with Rotaract for Ready, Set, Snack.

“We just want them to be equipped so that they can get the most out of that day and have a great outcome, its a part of enabling them to be better students be healthier and hopefully to have a better future,” said Stacey Vandevelde.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan said he is grateful for all the helping hands.

“With the economy being so great, the line shouldn’t be so long people should be able to afford the necessary school supplies but thank God, God angels are here and Lloyd Barker is one of them and he’s doing his part,” said MLA Byran.

Pursuit of Excellence founder Lloyd Barker said events like these are not only for the people who need it the most, but those who may be missing a few supplies.

“For those persons who would want that supplement in terms of additional books or some additional pens and pencils. It’s nice to be able to do that for them,” said Mr. Barker.

Lakiysha Bodden was among those who needed some assistance to get ready for school.

“It helps me with school cause I don’t have all my school supplies yet and they actually help with half of what I need,” said Ms. Bodden.

Organisers said with all the school giveaways everyone should be well equipped this year.

