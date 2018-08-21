Cayman’s World Performing Arts champs showcase talents

Cayman’s first appearance in the World Championships of Performing Arts in California saw actor Rita Estevanovich named Grand Champion in the acting category, beating 70 other countries. Other members of the Cayman team also brought home top awards and over the weekend the champions showcased their talents at the Harquail Theatre. Cayman teammate singer Jaedyn Hanna performed I have nothing by Whitney Houston at the championships. It was the song that shot her into the finals of the performing arts world championships.

“I chose Whitney Houston because I felt that I could relate to the song and I wouldn’t say we have similar voices, but I would say that I pushed myself to try and sound and try to pull off the song itself in which I was very successful in doing,” said Ms. Hanna.

The competition featured competition in categories including dance, music, modeling, and acting. Some of Cayman’s representatives were Jaedyn Hanna, Tia McPherson, Rita Estevanovich, Ericka Assai and Melody Allenger.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

