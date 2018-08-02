Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CCMI return to Little Cayman for coral spawning spectacle

August 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Central Caribbean Marine Institute says stag-horn coral populations have been reduced by 80 to 95% throughout the Caribbean and CCMI scientists are working to unlock the secrets that may one day reverse that trend.  Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is in Little Cayman on assignment where researchers hope to again capture coral spawn in its nursery.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

