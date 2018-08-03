Central Caribbean Marine Institute scientists are working to unlock the secrets of one of the most mysterious underwater events, coral spawning and last night (1 August) they hit the water to catch the corals in action.
Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is in Little Cayman where researchers hope to again capture coral spawn in its nursery and he sent back a recap of the nocturnal underwater event.
CCMI’s Little Cayman’s coral spawning research continues
