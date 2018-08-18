Tomlinson Furniture
CIOC opens doors to new Olympic House with $400k Pan Am grant

August 17, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee opened the doors Thursday (17 August) to its new Olympic House, financed by $400,000 in grants from Pan American Sports.

CIOC’s Eilidh Bridgeman says the two-unit space, located in Cayman Business Park, marks the first time they’ll own their own space since the committee’s inception in 1973, adding it will be shared with Cayman’s sports community.

“For the first time we have space for our federations to have meetings, normally they’ll have to go other places and pay for it. It’s nice to be able to put all our memorabilia on display as well.”

Cayman’s Olympians received ‘Olympian’ Certificates from the World Olympians Association (WOA) dating back to the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal.

Jordan Armenise

