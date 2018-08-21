Tomlinson Furniture
CNB Athlete of the Week: Tommy Kehoe, Touch Rugby

August 21, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Tommy Kehoe earned top honours as five of members of the Cayman Touch Association returned from the Youth Touch World Cup held in Malaysia 8th-11th August.

Kehoe, 16, won the Boys Under-18 Most Valuable Player award in the four-nation division as part of the United States national team that went 0-11. Kehoe, however, scored seven times while winning four individual game MVPs. The team also featured Cayman’s Doug Rowland who played in 9 of 11 games.

Help us congratulate Tommy, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

