Mental health advocates are partnering with Government to raise awareness of self-harming and mental health issues in Cayman. The Alex Panton foundation stated common methods used for self-harm could include people cutting, burning and hitting themselves also intentionally taking an overdose of medication and abuse of various substances. According to those with the foundation, 1 in 10 young people self-harm at some point during adolescence.

“Knowledge and information is power if we are equipped with more information if we are equipped with knowing the difficulties, the signs and the symptoms and the way to seek help we are more able to help, we are more able to make a difference, we are more able to change things in a way,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Erica Lam.

What can you do to help those harming themselves

Ask open questions

Give them time

Take them seriously

Do not judge them

Help the person to seek help

Thoughts and feelings you may go through if you are feeling suicidal

Feeling that people would be better off without you

Hopeless, like there is no point in living

Tearful and overwhelmed by negative thoughts

Unbearable pain that feels like it will never end

Useless or unwanted by others

Desperate, as if you have no other choice

Influences by people you love

If you are having suicidal thoughts and need support contact the department of counseling service at 949-8789.

