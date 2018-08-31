Court overturns firearms conviction, man walks free

An Appeals Court judge overturns a conviction and sets free a man doing time for a firearms offence.

Michael Jefferson was convicted last year of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mr. Jefferson’s attorney this week appealed on the grounds that the weapon’s firing pin was missing and it could not be considered a lethally barreled weapon.

The attorney also argued a confession admitted as evidence in the case should not have been, because it was never formally recorded according to best practice.

The judge overturned the conviction, but said it’s in the best interest of the public to allow for a re-trial.

