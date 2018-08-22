Cricket: Santhanam’s 35 leads Tamilnadu to first 100-ball win

An aggressive opening target of 131 was all Tamilnadu needed Sunday (19 August) as they defeated the Health City Challengers by 70 runs in week two of Cayman Cricket’s 100-ball tournament.

Batting first, Tamilnadu was led by Naveen Santhanam’s 35 runs, while in the chase, Prabhu Natarajan provided strong bowling on the seam with three wickets. Santhanam said winning the toss was key.

“We missed a few catches but things happen and we have to correct it. We decided we needed to win this game desperately. I really think winning the toss was key, it made a big difference.”

After an opening week rain out, the week two victory is the first for Tamilnadu in the seven week tournament. Health City drops to 0-2.

In week three, Tamilnadu will take on domestic T20 champions Greenies Sunday (26 August) at 12:30 pm, while Health City faces Chillies at 3:00 pm. Sri Lanks will face Police at 10:00 am.

